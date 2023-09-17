Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given a C$230.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$230.00 price target on Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities set a C$220.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$220.36.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC opened at C$199.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$195.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$197.17. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$182.01 and a 52-week high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$5.49 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 13.9530686 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.62%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

