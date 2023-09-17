Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Trading Down 2.0 %

Intel stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

