Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $164,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,563 shares of company stock worth $984,099. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.