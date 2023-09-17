International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 100,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.91.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

