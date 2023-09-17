International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.9% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 162,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $145.99 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $133.67.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.91.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

