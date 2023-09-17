International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,129 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.99. 6,234,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,644. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.91.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

