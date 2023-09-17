Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after buying an additional 79,060 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $812,000. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 399,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $18.88 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0596 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

