Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $152.50 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.04.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.