Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Performance

QQQS opened at $24.76 on Friday. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000.

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

