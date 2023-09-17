Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $370.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.20 and a 200-day moving average of $348.25. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

