Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1127 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS ISDB opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80.
About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF
