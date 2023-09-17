Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1127 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ISDB opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80.

About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

