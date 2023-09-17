Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.04

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.04 and traded as low as $49.04. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF shares last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 28,353 shares.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $940.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 636.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

