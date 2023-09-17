Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,069,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 266,932 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 419.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 110,429 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,094,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,309,000 after buying an additional 109,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 105,068 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $81.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $85.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

