Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $28,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,902,000 after buying an additional 1,323,892 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 547,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 440,512 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

