Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $16.61 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after buying an additional 97,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,069,438.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,868,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $6,094,096. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $91.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

