Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Raises Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. BioNTech makes up approximately 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BioNTech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.17. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $95.50 and a 1-year high of $188.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

