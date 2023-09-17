Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 450 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 0.2% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 763.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $164,197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.0 %

MELI opened at $1,396.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,276.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,254.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,451.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.