Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 5,700 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 40,553 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

