Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVTA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Invitae to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Invitae Price Performance

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Invitae has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 161.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

