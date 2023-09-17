IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $421.75 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005528 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.