IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading Down 0.8%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $27.87. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Company Profile

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

