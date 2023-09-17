IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

IRIDEX Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.19.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

