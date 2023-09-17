iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,300 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $109,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $80.90. 4,055,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

