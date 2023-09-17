iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,240 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.96. 25,642,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,219,604. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.