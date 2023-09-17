iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.56. 3,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 8,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

