iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.