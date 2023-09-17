iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,816,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655,017 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Members Trust Co owned about 0.33% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $296,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100,472 shares. The company has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

