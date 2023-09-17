iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,190 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,453. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

