iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

IUSV opened at $78.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $81.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

