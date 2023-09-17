iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $78.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

