iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 135,339 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.80. 176,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,223. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

