iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $50.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

