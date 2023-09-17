iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,157 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

