iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Cut by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $74.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

