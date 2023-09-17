iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,003 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,897 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average is $129.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

