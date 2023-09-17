iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,873 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $44,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $136.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.87. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

