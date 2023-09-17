iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Boosted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average is $129.87. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.