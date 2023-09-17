iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.61. 39,695,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,523,057. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

