iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after buying an additional 1,214,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,607,000 after buying an additional 114,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.02. 294,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,005. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

