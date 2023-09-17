iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $93.94 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

