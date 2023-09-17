iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $113.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.04. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

