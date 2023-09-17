iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.58. 342,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,774. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average of $104.00.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

