iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 4.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.19. The company had a trading volume of 118,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,888. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.