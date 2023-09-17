iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.