J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) versus Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Critical Comparison

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sadot Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J D Wetherspoon and Sadot Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J D Wetherspoon $2.29 billion 0.47 $25.35 million N/A N/A Sadot Group $529.13 million 0.10 -$7.96 million ($0.18) -6.11

Volatility & Risk

J D Wetherspoon has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group.

J D Wetherspoon has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sadot Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for J D Wetherspoon and Sadot Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J D Wetherspoon 0 0 0 0 N/A Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares J D Wetherspoon and Sadot Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A Sadot Group -0.98% -26.82% -11.05%

Summary

J D Wetherspoon beats Sadot Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

