J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -746.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $126.25 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.60 and a 200 day moving average of $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,283. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.