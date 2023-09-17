Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,529 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after buying an additional 9,614,072 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 68,881,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,218,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

