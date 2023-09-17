Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 403 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth $212,464,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CGI by 126.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 380,416 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $27,243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 123.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 279,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 151,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

