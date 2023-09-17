Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 85,723 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 279,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JHG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,858. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on JHG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.