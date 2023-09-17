Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 119 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,303,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,443. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

